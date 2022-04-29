Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.75 and its 200 day moving average is $375.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

