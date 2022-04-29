Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. CSFB lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.45.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.65.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

