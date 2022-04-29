Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

LUN stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

