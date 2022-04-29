M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.