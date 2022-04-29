M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.
Shares of MDC stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $63.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
About M.D.C.
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
