MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $51.89 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

