MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

