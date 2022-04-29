MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

