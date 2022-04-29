MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

