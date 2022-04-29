Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DRAY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $13,441,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 1,358,346 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $11,863,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $9,840,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

