Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) to post sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 207.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

