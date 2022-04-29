Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.70 million and the lowest is $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $630,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $27,902,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

