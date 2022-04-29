MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.03.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,496.15. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 in the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

