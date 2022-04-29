Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

