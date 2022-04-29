Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $184.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

