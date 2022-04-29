Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.