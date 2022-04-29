Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manitex International stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Manitex International worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.