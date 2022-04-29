MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MannKind by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

