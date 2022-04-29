Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.60.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$24.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

