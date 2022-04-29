Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

MRO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

