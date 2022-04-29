Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE MMI opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

