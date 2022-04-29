Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,716. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

