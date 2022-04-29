Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,716. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.