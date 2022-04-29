Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

