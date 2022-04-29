Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $402.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.53.

Mastercard stock traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,905. The firm has a market cap of $358.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

