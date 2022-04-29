Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.
MA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.67.
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $378.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.59.
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
