Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.67.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $378.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

