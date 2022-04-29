Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of MA opened at $373.41 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.59. The firm has a market cap of $365.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

