Matador Resources Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

