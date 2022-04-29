Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

MTCH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

