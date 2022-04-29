Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 62,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,558,967. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

