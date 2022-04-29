Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

