McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.