MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
