Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFCSF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MFCSF opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

