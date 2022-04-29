Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

