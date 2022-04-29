Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

