MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 634,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,030. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,765.60. Insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 in the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

