Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

MEJHY stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Meiji has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

