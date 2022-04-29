Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Given New €67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Melexis in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85.
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
