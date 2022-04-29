Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

