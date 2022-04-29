MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,013.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,090.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,210.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 261,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

