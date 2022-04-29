Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($94.62) to €89.00 ($95.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

