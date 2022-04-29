Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given New €89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €88.00 ($94.62) to €89.00 ($95.70) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

