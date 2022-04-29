Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.24-7.36 EPS.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

