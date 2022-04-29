Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

MFH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,951. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

