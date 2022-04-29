Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $211.76. 374,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

