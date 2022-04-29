Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 35,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.