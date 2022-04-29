Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,028,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MXSG opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

