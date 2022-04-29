MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

