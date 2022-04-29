Microsoft Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.