Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average is $310.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.